ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s a new golf event hitting the Twin Tiers in August.

In place to save the date for this year’s Twin Tiers Golf Championship, the Mark Twain Masters will be held August 6-7 at Mark Twain Golf Course in Horseheads. The two-day individual stroke play event is just $100 per player entrant and is open to all.

Morning tee times are expected, pending field size, and the event will be flighted after the Saturday round. This year’s Twin Tiers Golf Championship was put on hold after lack of sponsorships and player interest. The hope is that it returns next summer and that the Mark Twain Masters can serve as a substitute in the meantime.

Potential players can contact the Mark Twain Golf Course at (607) 737-5770 to learn more and register.

Full event flyer is shared below, prizes will included half cash and half pro shop credit payout to the top three place winners.