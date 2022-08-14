ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former winner at The Glen reflects on winning it all in 2017.

The 18 Sports team caught up with the driver of the the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing Martin Truex Jr. NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International next weekend where Truex went to victory lane in the cup series in 2017.

Truex would go onto win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship later that year. He says winning it all in 2017 has been the highlight of his career so far. “The championship of course. That’s the top of the mountain and that’s why we do this. Everybody’s goal when the season starts is to win a championship. So to be able to do that is amazing,” said the 2017 I Love New York 355 at The Glen winner.

Martin Truex Jr. will try to return to victory lane at WGI next Sunday in the Go Bowling at The Glen at 3:00 p.m.