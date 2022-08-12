ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Martin Truex Jr. is ready for another standout performance at Watkins Glen.

Truex, who took home the checkered flag in 2017 at Watkins Glen International in NASCAR, has a much different sense of urgency at this point of the season. With three races left, including this weekend at Richmond, Truex is in a near must-win situation to make the NASCAR playoffs.

The top 16 drivers in the standings qualify for the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Truex has had great success at Watkins Glen International in his time on the track. Truex is currently in 17th.

Since 2006, Truex has seven top-five finishes in NASCAR. Come next weekend at The Go Bowling at The Glen, Truex believes Watkins Glen is a perfect spot to clinch.

“It’s the fastest road course we go to as far as road courses go,” Truex said. “It’s just really fun to drive on. It’s challenging to race on because aerodynamics and speed and all of that.”

To come out on top in victory lane and make the playoffs, Truex is gonna take the same aggressive approach.

“Just a fun track to drive on. You have to attack and push your car to the limit and that’s a lot to fun to do there,” added Truex.

The Go Bowling at The Glen hits next Sunday at 3 pm on the USA Network. To get you ready for NASCAR at The Glen, watch 18 Sports’ The Glen All-Access special the Friday night before the big race at 7:30 pm on WETM-TV.