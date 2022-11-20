HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Matt Phillips was victorious in his own backyard Saturday night.

Elmira native Matt Phillips stayed undefeated in kickboxing in the main event of Gladius Fights 41 at “The L” in Horseheads. Phillips who is known best as “Baby Face” defeated Brooklyn, New York native Issac Poteat by second round TKO via leg kicks to improve to 4-0 in kickboxing. “I dropped him in the first round with a punch there at the end of the round but I believe that was due to the work that I put on his legs. My legs aren’t feeling so great but I am willing to sacrifice myself if that means I am coming out with a victory every time,” said Phillips.

The event was packed for the MMA, kickboxing, and wrestling event and Phillips says he fed off of the local crowd. “The energy in the building was amazing. I ended up just sprinting to the ring,” said the Elmira native.

Phillips is ranked fifth in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship lightweight division and is a BKFC fighter, professional kickboxer, and MMA fighter. “Babyface” says he has some offers on the table for a next fight. “You could see me boxing, you could see me back in the bare knuckle ring, you could see me kickboxing for a professional title. I might step back into the MMA pro ranks,” said Phillips.