ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Odum family name continues to re-write history for Wells College baseball.

Junior second baseman Max Odum secured his 100th career hit over the weekend for The Express in a doubleheader loss to Penn State-Abington. Odum hit his first home run of the year for The Express and went 2-for-4 in game two with an RBI in the 17-3 loss.

This season, Max is batting .235 with a home run and seven RBI. Odum has 16 hits as Wells (6-12) looks to bounce back into the win column. Max is currently on a six-game hitting streak for Wells College.

His twin brother, Zack Odum, is batting .338 and has also driven in seven runs on the season as an outfielder. Zack is closing in on 100 career hits as he currently sits at 92 total.

Next up for Wells College is a home game on Wednesday vs. Medaille College at 4 pm.

(PHOTO: Wells College Athletics)