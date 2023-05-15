ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira grad has received a big honor from Wells College.

Max Odum has been named the Male Athlete of the Year at Wells College. The junior joined the 100-hit club and hit .339 this season for the Express baseball team. The infielder is the all-time Wells leader in stolen bases with 50 and currently has 127 hits which ranks him second all-time for the Express.

His twin brother Zack Odum also earned honors for Wells College. Odum was a second-team all-conference selection in the United East Conference. Zack batted .293 and was second on the team in hits, runs, doubles, and stolen bases. Odum also had 99 putouts in center field for Wells.