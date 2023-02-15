ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the nation’s top lacrosse goalies is out for the year.

Corning native Logan McNaney suffered a torn ACL for The University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team Saturday. The senior goalie, who was recently named a preseason All-American, had a non contact injury while trying to intercept a pass in the Terps’ 12-7 loss at Loyola (Md.).

The Baltimore News first reported the injury on McNaney, who was the 2022 NCAA Tournament MVP in Maryland’s national title win over Cornell this past May.

McNaney, who can likely apply for a medical redshirt season, plays for Painted Post native John Tillman as head coach of the Terrapins. Logan had a staggering 61 saves in four games in the NCAA Tournament including 36 in the Final Four.

In two games this season, McNaney registered 17 saves for Maryland (1-1). Last Saturday’s loss to Loyola was the first for Maryland since the 2021 NCAA Championship game. McNaney has racked up an impressive (35-2) record in the cage as a Maryland starter.

McNaney was a special guest on our talk show Legends of The Twin Tiers this past year, you can watch the full episode here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/legends-of-the-twin-tiers-logan-mcnaney/

(PHOTO: Maryland Athletics)