ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s First Arena will again see high school wrestling.

For the first time since the classic Jeff Reese Tournament concluded in 2004, the first-ever Southern Tier Memorial Wrestling Tournament hits the arena this Friday and Saturday. 32 teams are committed to competing against the very best in the region including teams from as far away as Florida.

Local teams such as Elmira, Horseheads, Corning, Waverly and plenty more will showcase their talent in what is shaping up to be an instant juggernaut of mat madness. Action begins at 10 am on Friday morning at First Arena and runs through Saturday. Both boys and girls teams will be competing in the tournament.

The event will blend together several iconic figures in the sport who represented the Twin Tiers with pride. The Memorial Tournament encompasses the life and legacy of Elmira-area coaching and officiating icon, Mark Stephens, Waverly all-time wrestling coaching great Jim McCloe, Tioga coach Sgt. Justin Rodgers and the late-great Jeff Reese of Elmira as a wrestler.

These tournaments of the past aim to combine in an effort to hold a new annual tournament with quality competition to honor those who loved the sport. 18 Sports spoke with Horseheads head wrestling coach, Brett Owen, on what this tournament does for the area.

“All the wrestling community just coming together,” Owen said. “With Dr. Eric Knolles down at Waverly, Coach Whitman at Waverly, Coach Harrington in Tioga, and us working together to make this a premiere event,” added Owen.

State powerhouse Tioga, who swept the New York State Championships last season, will also compete and look for a finish at the top of the podium. It’s a tournament that’s shaping up to simply be a must see. A tournament that hopes to be around a for many years to come.

“(It’s been a while) in Elmira, Horseheads, Corning area since the Reese back in the 2000’s,” Owen said. “We’re bringing that back now.”