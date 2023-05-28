PHILADELPHIA (WETM) – Elmira grad Nate Latshaw and the Lakers finished as national runner-up on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: hurstathletics.com)

(Video courtesy: @USALacrosseMag)

Elmira’s Nate Latshaw and Mercyhurst men’s lacrosse lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in the NCAA DII National Championship game 20-5 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Bears jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and led 14-1 at halftime as they would go on to win their first national championship.

Latshaw plays defense for the Lakers and finishes his junior season with 24 ground balls and five caused turnovers and appeared in 18 of Mercyhurst’s 19 games on the year. The Lakers finish the season with a record of 16-3.