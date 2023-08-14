ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A future Cornell wrestling standout is heading to the big show.

(PHOTO: FloWrestling.org)

Meyer Shapiro, a wrestler who will compete for Cornell University this upcoming season, punched his ticket to the U20 World Wrestling Championship finals on Monday in the country of Jordan. Shapiro won four matches at 70kg and will go for gold against Ali Rezaeiaghouzgeleh of Iran tomorrow at 11 am. Action will be shown live on Flowrestling.org. Shapiro is tentatively slated for the ninth match of the day.

Shapiro earned his second technical fall win over Puerto Rico’s Julian George 11-0 in the semis earning a spot in the finals. For the day, Shapiro went a perfect (4-0) and looks to capture his second world title in freestyle wrestling. Meyer won an U17 world crown in the 2021 Cadet World Championships.

Full results of Shapiro’s matches are listed below from Monday.

Opening Round – beat Yuma Tomiyama (Japan), 11-0, in 3:37

Round of 16 – beat Mirijavad Nabiyev (Azerbaijan), 6-4

Quarterfinal – beat Magomed Baitukaev (IND Neutral Athletes), 8-0

Semifinal – beat Julian George (Puerto Rico), 11-0, 2:27