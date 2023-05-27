ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports looks back at the greatest moments from the career of a Watkins Glen International legend.

On Friday, WGI President Michael Printup announced that he will be retiring after 15 seasons at the track. Printup will take the opportunity to step away from motorsports and spend more time with his family down south.

Over the years, Printup has been a mainstay on WETM-TV in several different roles promoting the track. Whether it was a special in-depth interview, guest sports anchoring spot, or simply helping Watkins Glen International get better, Printup has truly done it all.

Take a look back at some of the greatest moments at the track with our sports team.