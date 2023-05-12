ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell’s Mike Waufle knows there’s no place like home.

Now retired, Waufle coached for two decades in the NFL as a standout defensive line coach. Waufle won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008 and coached his final season at the pro franchise closest to Hornell, the Buffalo Bills, in 2017.

This past week, Waufle returned home for a special consulting trip visiting the Bills. Waufle still maintains his strong relationship with the team including his bond with Bills head coach, Sean McDermott, who hired him six years ago as their d-line coach.

Now living in California, Waufle is thrilled to return and see his former team.

“I’m very close to the Buffalo staff, coach McDermott and I are very good friends,” Waufle said. “Eric Washington and I we always talk ball, so I’m gonna have the opportunity to go up and visit with them this week.”

For Waufle, coming back to his home region and state is something he always appreciates, especially with the NFL.

“I’m really excited just to see my old friends, I’m just so proud of what the Bills are doing,” Waufle said.

Waufle joins Horseheads native and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Joe Gilbert at the first Coach D Memorial Lineman Camp June 26-27 at Horseheads High School. The camp is in honor of the late-great Mike D’Aloisio, an Elmira Notre Dame legend who holds the area’s all-time wins mark at 244.

Official camp flyer is below, along with a registration link provided by Horseheads High School football here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdn9sz7EQQmijIboPMTVcn4bKdGRhfF8V1i45slAz35Nl1aqg/viewform