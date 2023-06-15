ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football standout on the rise has earned a major opportunity.

Elijah Miller, an eighth grader from Twin Tiers Christian Academy, has been selected to compete in the Future Stars Football Game in Savannah, Georgia on Friday. Miller will be representing team North Carolina and the 607 Panthers squad from the Horseheads and Elmira region. The team will play against Florida.

Miller plays both sides of the ball as a defensive end and running back/quarterback on offense. Through hard work, Miller has garnered the attention of several in the game in his young career. What’s perhaps most unique, Miller has done so without being a part of a specific high school football team.

Twin Tiers Christian Academy, which is based in Breesport, does not field a football squad.

According to Future Stars Game online, the all-star event aims to provide student-athletes a look at what it is like to be a collegiate level athlete. The program is designed for football players (grades 6-8) who are looking to learn more about the process of competing, learning and succeeding in the future.

Athletes must tryout to earn a spot throughout their respective regions of the country. Then, states and teams select the best for their teams. Miller also comes from a successful sports family in the Twin Tiers. Elijah’s sister, Shanetha McLaurin, was a volleyball player at Syracuse University for The Orange.

(PHOTO: Provided)