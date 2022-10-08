MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mounties were dominant in a win on homecoming on Saturday.

The Mansfield University sprint football team rolled past Saint Thomas Aquinas 55-5 on homecoming on Saturday. The Mounties jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and led 34-3 at halftime. Sophomore quarterback Cahsid Raymond ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns for the Mounties. The Mansfield defense forced six turnovers as the Mountaineers won their third straight game to move to 3-1 this season.

Mansfield hosts Alderson Broaddus University next Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Karl Van Norman Field.