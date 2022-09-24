MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mounties are off to a good start at home on the gridiron this season.

The Mansfield University sprint football team defeated Chestnut Hill 41-20 in their home opener on Saturday night. Sophomore quarterback Cahsid Raymond threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Haynes to give the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Logan Shull connected on a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter for Mansfield and Raymond found Elmira grad Ethan Simpson for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the first half to give the Mounties a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Raymond threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground. Mansfield (1-1) is on the road against Cornell on Friday at 7:00 p.m.