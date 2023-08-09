ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He can be considered one of the NASCAR pioneers of Watkins Glen International.

Chemung native Geoff Bodine, a legendary driver who won at The Glen in 1996, was instrumental in bringing back the NASCAR circuit to the track in 1986. Bodine helped spearhead the effort of NASCAR’s return after 21 years without it.

Named one of NASCAR’s Top 50 Drivers of All-Time, 18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with Bodine on Wednesday afternoon. Bodine, now retired, will be watching this year’s race in Florida. Although he will not be attending the big race next Sunday, he’ll be watching with pride on television.

Take a look at Bodine’s history at WGI in this special interview. Click on the video player to watch.

This year’s Go Bowling at The Glen hits Sunday, August 20 at 3 pm on USA Network. Before that, 18 Sports will get you ready with The Glen All-Access: a special NASCAR preview show on Friday, August 18. The show will air live on WETM-TV at 6 pm from the world’s most famous road course in Watkins Glen.

Thursday night, watch Twin Tiers Overtime exclusively on mytwintiers.com/sports at 7:30 pm. Hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter will also be previewing the big race weekend at WGI.