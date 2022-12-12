ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday marks a remarkable day in motorsports history.

NASCAR will celebrate its 75th Anniversary of competition. For nearly a century, the sport continues to serve as the best in racing and entertainment. On Wednesday, December 14 NASCAR will officially celebrate its birthday.

From the days of racing on the beaches of Daytona to the modern day, the sport is on a level all its own.

One of the sport’s true leaders is Watkins Glen International President, Michael Printup. Now serving as track president for over a decade, Printup takes a few moments with 18 Sports to discuss his top memories over the 75-year history.

As NASCAR at Watkins Glen continues to grow its already must-see race, Printup says there is only one way to the future will go and that’s up.