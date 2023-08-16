ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of NASCAR’s top executives made a special appearance at WETM-TV Wednesday.

Chip Wile, the Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer of NASCAR, spoke with 18 Sports on the excitement surrounding Watkins Glen International. Wile, who was the President at Daytona International Speedway before his promotion in 2021, oversees all 13 NASCAR-owned tracks in the country and he believes WGI weekend is always so special.

“What it means, we’re celebrating 75 years of NASCAR and we’ve been racing at Watkins Glen for 75 years,” Wild said. “All of the drivers, the industry, they love coming up here…they love the area and the racing is world-class.”

Tickets are running out fast as Watkins Glen International is close to its eighth consecutive grandstand sellout. Get your tickets at TheGlen.com and don’t wait because Wile says you don’t want to miss out.

“Started with campers (coming in) on Wednesday and it’s just been a tremendous week for us so far at the racetrack.”

The Go Bowling at The Glen will air Sunday at 3 pm on USA Network. 18 Sports will have you covered as we get you ready for race weekend with Twin Tiers Overtime Thursday at 7 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. Then, it’s The Glen All-Access NASCAR live from Watkins Glen International on Friday at 6 pm.

And, don’t miss our live reports on Sunday from the track and the 18 Sports Blitz NASCAR edition at 11 pm that night.