ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A brand new book is coming soon on one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers.

Chemung native Geoff Bodine collaborates with writer Dominic Aragon highlighting the storied career of Bodine himself in motorsports. The book: All of It: Daytona 500 Champion Tells the Rest of the Story will be released on Tuesday, February 13. It will be available at major retail stores as well as Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble for suggested price of $24.99.

Bodine won the Daytona 500 in 1986 and was the Winston Cup Rookie of The Year in 1982. Geoff went on to win 18 total races in NASCAR including his final win at Watkins Glen International in 1996. His iconic rivalry with the late-great Dale Earnhardt was the inspiration for the 1990 film Days of Thunder showcasing the competitive fire between the two competitors.

The forward of the book is written by legendary team owner, Rick Hendrick. Aragon, who is the editor-in-chief of The Racing Experts, teamed up with Bodine to help teach readers about the history of the sport.

“It has been an absolute honor to work with Geoff on this project,” Aragon said in a release. “Of all the people he could have worked on this story, he chose me and I am forever grateful I could have a small hand in helping Geoff tell ‘All of It.’ This book is truly a missing piece of NASCAR history, and I think readers will surely enjoy it.”

Bodine has regularly appeared on 18 Sports’ NASCAR special The Glen All-Access from Watkins Glen International. We will have plenty more on the book’s release as it develops. Don’t miss this special story on one of the greatest drivers in history.