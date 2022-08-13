BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Panthers will have a new head coach this season for the first time in decades.

Longtime North Penn/Mansfield football head coach Tom Dickinson has retired after guiding the Panthers for nearly 30 years. Chris Olson takes over as the new head coach after being an assistant for Dickinson for 24 years. The new head coach says Dickinson has made the transition an easy one. “I’ve learned everything I could possibly learn from him and he’s still there too. It’s not like I can’t turn to him at any point and ask him questions and use some of his knowledge,” said Olson.

Olson takes over a team that went 5-6 a year ago and made the District IV Class 3A playoffs where they lost to Milton. The Panthers return their entire offensive line, their starting quarterback, and senior running back Kohen Lehman who ran for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago. “Strengths are definitely getting a lot of our returners back. A lot of starters coming back,” said Lehman.

North Penn/Mansfield begins their season on Friday, August 26th on the road against Towanda at 7:00 p.m. Their entire schedule is listed below.

North Penn/Mansfield 2022 Schedule

8/26 at Towanda (AA) 7:00 p.m.

9/01 Canton (A) 7:00 p.m.

9/09 Troy (AA) 7:00 p.m.

9/16 Northwest Area (A) 7:00 p.m.

9/23 at Muncy (A) 7:00 p.m.

9/30 at Cowanesque Valley (AAA) 7:00 p.m.

10/07 Athens (AAA) – 7:00 p.m.

10/21 at Wyalusing (AA) – 7:00 p.m.

10/28 at Wellsboro (AA) – 7:00 p.m.



