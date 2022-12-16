ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The new regime for the NCAA is paced by an Elmira connection.

Charlie Baker, who’s served as the Massachusetts Governor since 2015, was named the President of the NCAA this past week. Baker was born in Elmira, New York on November 13, 1956 and his father, Charles Baker, worked at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a purchaser through 1957. The family then relocated to Massachusetts shortly after that time.

The future was certainly a major topic of discussion for Baker after he opted not to go up for re-election as Governor. Instead, he will look to lead the NCAA into a new frontier for the improvement of student-athletes, communities and respective conferences.

Baker has strong previous experience in both finance and health administration. With that knowledge and time spent in the public and private sector, Baker brings a new perspective from outside the traditional sports world of policy.

From 1994-98 Baker served as the Secretary of Administration and Finance for Massachusetts. Prior, Baker was the Secretary of Health and Human Services for the state from 1992-94.

The 66-year-old is thrilled for the new opportunity to take the NCAA to places its never been and to make it even stronger. Baker will begin March 1 as the new NCAA President and will conclude his run as Massachusetts Governor after seven successful years.