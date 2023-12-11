WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new era is here for Watkins Glen International.

Last Friday, the track announced that Horseheads High School graduate Dawn Burlew will be the new president of WGI. Burlew, a 1982 grad at Horseheads, brings a wealth of experience from Corning Incorporated where she worked for 40 years in efforts to promote economic sustainability in our region of New York and beyond.

Dawn also has racing experience and knowledge as a proud member of the governing council at the International Motor Racing Research Center in Watkins Glen. Burlew serves as the vice chairman of the Chemung County Capital Resource Corporation.

Last Friday, 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Burlew on the future of the track. A future she believes will only build off of what previous track president, Michael Printup, did for the last 15 years.

“We’ll continue to work as hard as they did before,” Burlew said. “We’ll hit the ground running in January when we all get together again after a little bit of down time. But there’s plans in place,” added Burlew.

Working with the Watkins Glen International team is something Burlew never thought was possible. She believes this is a dream job that she will never take for granted for the betterment of race fans.

“Met with the team (at WGI)…they’re also pretty excited to collaborate once the new year hits and figure out what we’re going to do next year. Produce some exceptional events like they always have.”

Burlew officially starts hew new position at Watkins Glen International January 3. Dawn is the first female president in track history.