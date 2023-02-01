ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – More change is coming to high school wrestling in New York.

Weight classes will be altered for the second time in three years as announced at the NYSPHSAA Executive Meeting in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday. A total of 13 weight classes still remain the same, but actual weights will differ. Each weight class will closely relate to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

The weights and further information, courtesy of the NYSPHSAA, is listed below:

The sport will follow the NFHS 1.5% weight loss plan starting the 2023-24 season. Also, honor weigh-ins will be eliminated beginning in 2023-24 and boys wrestling was additionally approved to use the NFHS weight classes plus a NYSPHSAA lower weight beginning in the 2023-24 season. The final proposal approved was for wrestling to become a variation sport with division cut-off numbers being 600 and above for division 1 and 599 and below for division 2. The wrestling proposals can be found starting on page 75 of the agenda.