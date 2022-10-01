ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Trojans earned a win on the road on Saturday.

The Newfield 8-man football team defeated Thomas A. Edison 38-12 on Saturday. Newfield junior quarterback Austin Jenney ran for a 42-yard touchdown down the sidelines in the first quarter to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead. Jenney added a 73-yard touchdown run up the middle on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter to put Newfield in front 20-0.

The Spartans would cut the lead to 20-6 later in the second quarter on an interception returned for a touchdown by Evan Bush. Newfield would answer back on a short pass from Jenney to Honour Miner who would go 32 yards to the endzone to give the Trojans a 26-6 lead heading into halftime.

Newfield is on the road against Unadilla Valley on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Edison travels to Moravia on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.