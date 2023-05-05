ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Corning lacrosse standouts have earned some special college recognition.

Corning High School graduates Kenna Newman of Binghamton University and Hannah Shaddock of UMass-Lowell were honored by The America East Conference this week. Newman, a senior attacker for the Bearcats, was named a second-team conference pick after a standout season.

Kenna racked up 22 goals and 31 assists for Binghamton to go along with an Inside Lacrosse Player of The Week honor earlier in the year. Newman scored a goal in Binghamton’s 12-10 win over Vermont in the opening round of the conference tournament Friday.

Newman’s best game of the year was an 11-point game against Bryant College in early April. Kenna scored four goals and had seven assists in the 19-7 win over the Bulldogs.

Shaddock, a freshman goalie for the Riverhawks, started every game this season for UMass-Lowell leading her to a spot on the America East All-Rookie Team. Hannah was tabbed as America East Rookie of The Week twice this year and racked up 135 total saves.

Shaddock secured six games with 10 saves or more and saved the best for last. Hannah had a season-high 14 saves against Vermont in April.