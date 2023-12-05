ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several area baseball standouts made their college plans official this past weekend.

A total of five players signed to compete at national powerhouse program Niagara Community College for the Thunder Wolves. Niagara was the NJCAA Region III Champions with a (44-7) overall record and a deep run in the NJCAA College World Series last season.

A complete list of each signee is listed below with ties to the Twin Tiers.

Mike Palmer – Elmira High School, 1B

Bryce Mashenic – Elmira High School, 1B

Alexander Holmes – Watkins Glen High School, INF/OF

Thomas Cheplik – Edison High School, INF

Nolan Terwilliger – Corning High School, INF

