ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Gilbert family member has won a major football championship.

(PHOTO: Michigan Athletics)

Nick Gilbert, an offensive assistant coach and analyst for The University of Michigan, won the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night for the Wolverines. Michigan beat Washington 34-13 in Houston, Texas.

It’s the first overall national crown for Michigan since 1997 when the program shared the title with Nebraska.

Gilbert’s Dad, Nick, is a proud graduate of Elmira Free Academy and his Uncle Joe Gilbert is the head offensive line coach of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the third major football championship in the family’s history with Joe winning the Super Bowl in 2021 in Tampa Bay and Nick’s Uncle, George Gilbert, won two World Championships with the Stars franchise in the USFL in the 1980’s.

A graduate of Onondaga Central High School, Gilbert then went on to play college football at Tiffin University in Ohio in 2012. Nick then started his coaching career in college football and has had stops at The University of Colorado, Idaho, Louisville and Memphis.