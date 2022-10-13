ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local elite travel baseball team is in search of its next great group of talent.

The Northeast Stingers, a top premier travel baseball team in the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, will be holding tryouts for all age groups this weekend. Starting on Friday the 8 and under, 10 and under, and 12 and under groups will tryout at Wellsboro Little League from 5-6 pm.

Later that night, age groups 12 and under along with 17 and under can tryout at Wellsboro High School from 6-7 pm.

On Saturday, several age groups will be trying out at the Horseheads Holding Point. Full information listed below on the official flyer. Tryout contact and additional information is also listed.