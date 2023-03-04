PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cadets defeated the Soaring Eagles on the road to win a conference title on Saturday.

The second-seeded Norwich women’s ice hockey team shut out top-seeded Elmira College 2-0 in the NEHC Championship game on Saturday at Murray Athletic Center. The Soaring Eagles were trying to win their second straight NEHC title.

The Cadets took a 1-0 lead early in the second period on a goal scored by Melianne Reynolds. Norwich would add a goal by Aimee Headland in the final minute of play in the third period to seal the victory. Leocadia Clark would not allow a goal in net for the Cadets and would make 38 saves to earn the shutout. Leonie Kuehberger made 18 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College (21-6) will await the NCAA Selection Show which is set for Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.