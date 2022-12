LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) – Our Female Fall MVP is a District IV volleyball standout.

The votes are in and the 18 Sports Female Fall MVP is North Penn/Liberty volleyball standout Darby Stetter. The senior had a huge season for the Mounties. Stetter was named the District IV and NTL MVP. She finished her senior season at North Penn/Liberty with 304 kills and 303 digs.

Stetter helped the Mounties win a District 4 championship this past season and finish the year ranked seventh in the state in Class AA.