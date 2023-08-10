ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a new football era in Blossburg.

North Penn/Mansfield will see a new coach for the second time in three seasons. Jed Wright will take over the program as the head coach after Chris Olson stepped down this year. Olson coached the team to (3-8) record last year after taking over for longtime coach Tom Dickinson who was on the sidelines for the Panthers since 1994.

Paced by quarterback Karson Dominick, the Panthers believe that they will compete well in 2023 with a more balanced offensive attack. Game one is coming fast on Saturday, August 28 when NP/Mansfield hosts Towanda at 7 pm.

The Panthers are on a quest to earn their first winning season since 2018, a year they went (9-3). Below, a full schedule for North Penn/Mansfield:

8/19 Warrior Run Defenders (AAA) 10:00 am Scrimmage

8/26 Towanda Black Knights* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/01 @Canton Area Warriors* (A) 7:00 pm

9/08 @Troy Area Trojans* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/15 @Northwest Area Rangers (A) 7:00 pm

9/22 Muncy Indians (A) 7:00 pm

9/29 Cowanesque Valley Indians (AAA) 7:00 pm Homecoming

10/06 @Athens Wildcats* (AAA) 7:00 pm

10/14 @Sayre Redskins (A) 7:00 pm

10/20 Wyalusing Area Rams* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/27 Wellsboro Hornets* (AA) 7:00 pm