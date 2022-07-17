ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local horseshoe players had a chance to punch their ticket to Waterloo this weekend.

A New York State Horseshoe Championship qualifier was held at Grove Park in Elmira this weekend. It was an opportunity for local horseshoe players to become eligible to play in the state tournament. Each player must compete in two qualifiers to be eligible for play at states. The two-day event also raised money for the Chemung County SPCA.

The 2022 New York State Horseshoe Tournament will be held Labor Day weekend in Waterloo.