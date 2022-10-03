ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Grizzlies were dealt a loss at home on Monday.

The 13th-ranked Odessa-Montour girls soccer team lost at home to Dundee/Bradford 4-1 on senior night. Kendall Parker scored a goal on a long pass by Madison Hughes to give Dundee/Bradford a 1-0 lead early in the second half. O-M answered right back as senior Hannah Nolan scored her 80th career goal 23 seconds later for the Grizzlies to tie the game at 1. Dundee/Bradford would regain the lead 2-1 with 6:40 to play and would add two more goals late in the second half.

Odessa-Montour returns to action at Newfield on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Check out the highlights and local scores from Monday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Dundee/Bradford 4, Odessa-Montour 1

Elmira 8, Seton Catholic 0

Boys soccer

Corning 5, Haverling 0

Horseheads 4, Margaretville 0

Volleyball

Waverly 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0

Tioga 3, Candor 2