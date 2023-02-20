ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a big second half from downtown for the Grizzlies.

Odessa-Montour basketball player Gina Gavich is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior made seven 3-pointers in the second half on her way to a 29 point performance for the Grizzlies in a 60-54 win against Lansing. Gavich also scored 10 points to help O-M defeat Spencer Van-Etten in a tiebreaker 37-27 to win an IAC South Small School title. Odessa-Montour hosts Hunter-Tannersville in the first round of the Section IV Class D tournament on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.