ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – There was some holiday magic for the Odessa-Montour basketball program Friday night.

The O-M boys basketball team came up with the Addison Holiday Tournament Championship after besting Cowanesque Valley in the finals, 52-45. Sophomore Tyler Malnoske was named Tournament MVP after scoring 18 points in the win for The Grizzlies.

Brad Gillis added 10 points for O-M while Brady Cannon scored nine points in the O-M victory. Malnoske also notched a 21-point effort in a win over Campbell-Savona Thursday night to help secure MVP honors.

The Grizzlies return to action this Tuesday night at Southern Cayuga. Opening tip is slated for 7 pm.