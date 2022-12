ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Grizzlies stayed unbeaten this season at home on Monday.

The Odessa-Montour girls basketball team defeated Spencer-Van Etten 41-19 at home on Monday. The Grizzlies moved to 5-0 this season with the win. Keyonna Garrison led the way for O-M with 13 points and Hannah Nolan added 12 points for the Grizzlies.

Odessa-Montour is on the road against Dryden on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten is at Southern Cayuga on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.