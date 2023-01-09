ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball standout suffered a setback.

Odessa-Montour junior basketball player Keyonna Garrison suffered a stroke last week and is now on the road to recovery. The 16-year-old Garrison had a blocked vertebral artery and was rushed to Guthrie Corning Hospital. She has since been moved to the ICU at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Garrison was recently removed from the ICU and is now recovering and is participating in physical therapy to recover motor skills. A special GoFundMe has been created to help the family with medical expenses. You can donate to the GoFundMe link below, already, the fundraising goal has been eclipsed by nearly $9K.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-garrisons

18 Sports would like to extend all of our strength and prayers on the road to recovery. We look forward to seeing Garrison back on the court in the near future.