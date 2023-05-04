ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira baseball grads helped Wells College to a big home win on Wednesday night in dramatic fashion.

Zack Odum hit the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning lifting Wells over visiting Elmira College, 5-4. Zack’s twin brother Max Odum scored the game winner for Wells (11-24) on senior day for The Express.

Zack, a junior outfielder, went 2-for-6 on the night while Max Odum was also 2-for-6 scoring two runs in the game. Both brothers have eclipsed the 100 career hit mark this season in their respective careers.

For the year, Zack Odum is batting .318 with 14 RBI while Max is hitting .307 to go along with two home runs and 20 RBI. Max, a junior infielder, is tied for first on the team with his two homers and runs driven in, plus, his 19 stolen bases are also first.

Matteo Salvati and Brett Warden had two hits each for Elmira College (7-23). Elmira will hold its final home game of the season at 3:30 Thursday when St. John Fisher comes to The Holding Point in Horseheads.

Wells hits the road this weekend to wrap up conference play starting Friday at Lancaster Bible College.