WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner tossed a gem for the Wolverines.

(Photo courtesy: Valley Sports Report)

Waverly pitcher Olivia Robinson is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior pitched a gem in a win for the Wolverines. Robinson tossed a no-hitter and struck out eight batters in a 13-0 win for Waverly in five innings against Newfield. Robinson retired the first nine batters she faced and struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning on her way to the victory.

If you would to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.