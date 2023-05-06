BALTIMORE – Corning grads Logan and Riley Olmstead have won another Patriot League title with the Greyhounds.

(Photo courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com)

The Loyola women’s lacrosse team defeated Army West Point at home on Saturday 13-8 to win their fourth straight Patriot League Championship. Corning grads and sisters Logan and Riley Olmstead are both seniors and play defense for the Greyhounds. Logan had one caused turnover in the win for Loyola.

It’s the seventh Patriot League Championship overall for Loyola (17-2) who will next make their 23rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament.