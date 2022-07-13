ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s top baseball players has every reason to be excited in the game.

Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart put together one of the greatest single-season performances in Twin Tiers history. Stewart threw a staggering four no-hitters in his senior season for the Crusaders, a team that made it all the way to the Section IV Class C Championship. The 2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP of The Year simply dominated.

Stewart’s four no-hitters is tied for second-most all-time for a single-season in New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) history. In all, Owen went a perfect (7-0) in 59.1 innings of work with 134 strikeouts. What’s perhaps most striking is his season earned run average of 0.12.

Big time pitching numbers like that puts Stewart in great position to excel at the next level. This past year, Owen signed his national letter of intent to pitch at D-I George Mason University. All summer long, Stewart has been priming himself for college ball. But, this weekend with the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft looming, Stewart could potentially hear his name called in the later rounds.

However the future plays out, Stewart believes in putting in the work and creating opportunities. College ball will likely be Owen’s choice, regardless of this weekend. Stewart did decide not to play for the Elmira Pioneers this summer in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) to focus on the next major step of his career.

“I was really banking on this summer to get a lot more pro looks if I could play,” Stewart said. “There’s been a couple of (teams) who have reached out, I’m really thinking that I’m gonna go out and do my three years in college and hopefully get drafted from there.”

For Stewart, playing major college ball and perhaps professionally, is something he’s been working towards his entire life.

“I’ve been lifting and I’ve been working,” added Stewart. “I leave for college next month so I’m trying to do everything I can to prepare for that.”

The 2022 MLB Draft starts Sunday night and runs through Tuesday with a total of 20 rounds of selections. Each draft pick can be followed on MLB.com, stay with 18 Sports for more on Stewart’s baseball future.

(PHOTO: Provided)