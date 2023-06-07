ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame graduate Owen Stewart earned a big college baseball honor.

Stewart, a freshman pitcher for George Mason University, was selected to the Winston-Salem All-Tournament Team on Tuesday. On the mound, Stewart threw 5.1 innings of work and had four strikeouts with two runs in the Patriots’ 11-10 walk-off win over #19 Maryland in the NCAA Tournament last week.

George Mason eventually fell to #1 Wake Forest in the region but made history in the process after winning the Atlantic-10 Championship to get there. Stewart appeared in 21 games this season which was fourth-most on the team.

Owen was one of four Patriots to make the tournament team. For the year, Stewart was (2-2) with a ERA with 37 strikeouts in 42.2 innings of work.

(PHOTO: George Mason University Athletics)