ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the greatest Penn State wrestlers of all-time is coming to Waverly.

Roman Bravo-Young, a two-time NCAA Champion and five-time All-American, will be a special clinician for a two-day clinic next week. RBY joins Stanford assistant coach Enock Francois as an instructor at the Chemung Elementary Gymnasium July 11 and 12 from 9 am until 4 pm.

Francois is a 2017 USA World Team Member in greco-roman wrestling and a four-time Senior National medalist.

All wrestling disciplines will be discussed along with motivation and mindset for each student-athlete. The two-day clinic is being put on by the Waverly Wrestling Club. For more information, contact Waverly’s coach Witman and Aronstam and the following email addresses: DWitman@gstboces.org and Aaronstam@gstboces.org.

Plus, the annual Waverly and Horseheads Wrestling Camp is later this month in Waverly. Full flyer below with plenty of major special guests including Cornell head wrestling coach, Mike Grey, who was named National Coach of The Year after taking The Big Red to a third overall finish in this year’s NCAA Tournament.