ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly’s Peyton Shaw left an everlasting legacy in the community.

Earlier this month, Shaw, who exceled in several sports at Waverly High School, tragically died from a car crash. She was just 17. Her whole life was ahead of her only to be sadly cut short. Shaw’s longtime boyfriend, Waverly standout athlete Ty Beeman, was in critical condition from the accident.

Although Beeman is getting stronger, there will still be a long road for his full recovery. Shaw and Beeman epitomize the Waverly community by always putting others first.

Now, the love is coming back to them in their darkest hour. Over $40,000 was raised to help the Shaw family with expenses in response to Peyton’s passing. And, the $30,000 goal has already been reached to help in Ty’s recovery. But, every donation can still help.

If you’d like to donate in an effort to help in Ty Beeman’s recovery please go to the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-beeman-familyin-support-of-tys-recovery

Later in January, the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association in Waverly will be holding a special dinner in memory of Peyton Shaw and in an effort to help Ty Beeman on his road back. For more information on the dinner, you can find the association on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/cvma1910

18 Sports would like to thank the Waverly community for allowing us to share this story in honor of both Shaw and Beeman. Take a closer look at the entire story in Peyton’s purpose.