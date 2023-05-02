ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2023 summer baseball season is almost here at Elmira’s Dunn Field.

The Elmira Pioneers announced their first player signings for this season and a total of six are already on board. That list is highlighted by Elmira Notre Dame grad, Erik Charnetski, who returns for his second season for the Pios. Charnetski is a junior outfielder for St. John Fisher College and is thrilled to be back.

Elmira’s home opener is Friday, June 2 at 6:30 pm vs. Batavia at Dunn Field. Fireworks will follow after the conclusion of the game. For a complete list of signings released Tuesday, read below courtesy of the Elmira Pioneers.

Aiden Blake, 2B – Returning for his second season on the Pioneers Roster. From Lakeville Massachusetts and is currently a senior infielder at UMASS-Boston. This season Blake is leading the Beacons with a .371 batting average, 49 hits, and 5 home runs.

Cooper Smith, OF – Returning for his second season on the Pioneers Roster. From Bloomington, Minnesota and is currently a sophomore outfielder for Northern Essex Community College. This season Smith is second on the Knights with 35 runs and 36 hits. Cooper Smith was crucial part of last season’s playoffs birth for the Pioneers.

Erik Charnetski, OF/C – Back for his second season on the Pioneers Roster. Graduated from local Notre Dame High School. Currently, Charnetski is a Junior Outfielder at St John Fisher University. Charnetski’s energy and homerun capability last season was a huge part of the Pioneers home crowd atmosphere last year.

John Schroeder, C – Joining the Pioneers roster for the first time. From Lakewood Ranch, Florida and is currently a sophomore catcher at Florida Atlantic University. This season Schroeder has a .270 batting average and 33 hits.

Hayden Christiansen, C – A new face on the Pioneers Roster. From Spring Grove Illinois and is currently a freshman catcher at Xavier University. This season Christiansen is batting .436 with 17 hits and 2 home runs. Christiansen has been a force to recon with at the plate all year long.

Dom Presto, C – Joining his teammate, John Schroeder, for his first season on the Pioneers roster. He is from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and is currently a sophomore infielder at Florida Atlantic University.