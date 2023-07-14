ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers dropped the first of a three-game homestand Friday night.

On Domestic Violence Awareness Night, a night dedicated to helping families, the Pioneers fell 3-1 to the Niagara Power. Elmira battled to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning courtesy of Rey Hernandez’s RBI double that hit the right field fence.

Niagara responded in the very next inning by scoring two runs in the top of the eighth. Jeremy Glinski was 2-for-2 and drove in one of his two runs in the inning with an RBI single that bounced off of second base into the outfield. Then, Zach Evans notched an RBI single of his own putting Niagara in front for good 3-1.

Niagara (17-11-1) now moves in front of Elmira (18-12) by a game in the PGCBL West in the loss column with the win. Next up for the Pioneers is a home game against Buffalo Saturday night at Dunn Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm.

Below, a full scoreboard from other action in the region.

NYCBL Baseball

Dansville 1, Horseheads Hitmen 0

Dansville 8, Horseheads Hitmen 7

Hornell 5, Genesee 3