ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Twin Tiers summer college baseball teams tasted defeat Thursday night.

In the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL), the Elmira Pioneers dropped a tough road loss at first place Batavia, 11-4. Joe Muzio had an RBI and a double to pace the Pioneers at the plate.

Victor Alongi went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for Batavia (21-9) who extended their lead in the PGCBL West with the win. The Pioneers (17-11), who are currently in third place in the division, host Niagara Friday night at 6:35 pm on Domestic Violence Awareness Night at Dunn Field.

In the NYCBL, the Horseheads Hitmen fell big to visiting Dansville, 22-3. The Gliders scored nine runs in the second inning to cruise to a huge win in Horseheads. The Hitmen (7-23) next travel to Dansville Friday night at 5 pm.

Also in the NYCBL, the Hornell Steamers stopped the first place Olean 5-3. Four different players each drove in a run for Hornell. Tyler Curtis scored two of those runs and had one RBI for The Steamers (10-21-1).