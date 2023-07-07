ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers held off Auburn Thursday night.

On a hot summer evening at Dunn Field, with the opening game temperature hovering around 90 degrees, the Pioneers outlasted the Doubledays 3-2. Kam Levesque had two hits and an RBI single in the second inning to open up a 1-0 lead for Elmira (14-9). The Pioneers then scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth surging to a 3-0 edge over Auburn (10-13).

Chris Bear had a sacrifice fly in the fourth for an RBI and Christian Zilli added a sac fly of his own for the two final runs of the night for the Pioneers.

The Doubledays did score two in the top of the sixth inning courtesy of RBI singles from Bobby Stang and Garrett Prosper. Max Zentil was taken off the mound after 5 1/3 innings of work but did pick up the win for the Pioneers. Zentil gave up four hits, two runs and had two strikeouts.

Zilli then closed out the game in relief for the Pioneers throwing 3 2/3 of scoreless baseball with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit. Elmira is next in action Friday night when they host Niagara at 6:35 pm at Dunn Field.

NYCBL

Genesee 22, Horseheads Hitmen 5 – Eli McDonald hit three home runs for Genesee with four RBI

Olean 9, Hornell 1