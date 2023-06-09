ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The rain didn’t stop the Pioneers from a hard-fought victory Thursday night.

Elmira outlasted the visiting Geneva Red Wings 3-2 at Dunn Field. Matt Granato scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning giving Elmira a 1-0 lead. Geneva then tied the game in the top of the fifth inning after a Nate Milk RBI single for the Red Wings (1-2).

With the game then tied at two heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Pioneers (3-1) took the lead for good. Granato scored another unearned run after Dom Presto was hit by a pitch giving Elmira the game-winning run.

Geneva pitcher and Trumansburg native Ethan Fulton pitched well for the Red Wings. Fulton struck out eight but did surrender three hits and one earned run in five innings of work. Connor Lutes struck out five as the starting pitcher for Elmira while Gardner Meeks got the win in relief with five strikeouts.

Pioneers catcher John Schroeder had two hits and an RBI while Granato added two hits and scored three runs.

Next up for the Pioneers is a contest against Finger Lakes Friday night at 6:35 pm.