ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios rallied for a big win at Dunn Field on Tuesday.

The Elmira Pioneers erased a 5-0 lead in the third inning and rallied past the first-place Utica Blue Sox 8-5 at Dunn Field. The Pios scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 7-5 lead. Horseheads grad and NYCBL All-Star Frank Wayman went 2-for-3 and scored a run and had an RBI for Elmira. Thomas A. Edison grad Xander Burch threw four scoreless innings in relief and struck out three.

The Elmira Pioneers (14-15) host the Batavia Muckdogs on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.